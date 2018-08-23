Powered by Grant Street Group
Important Dates:

  • June 3: Auction items are available to review, Deposits are being accepted.
  • July 3: Deposit deadline - no later than 5:00pm PT
  • July 12: Bidding opens at 8:00 am PT
  • July 15: Auction items will close starting at 8:00 am PT in 15-minute intervals

New users click Register for a User ID at no cost, at any time. See Tax Sale Instructions for FAQs
Upcoming Auctions
  Bidding Period Description # of Items  
Jul 12, 2019 8:00 AM - Jul 15, 2019 8:00 AM PDT 07/15/2019 Tax Sale - Improved 20 Auction Upcoming
Jul 12, 2019 8:00 AM - Jul 16, 2019 8:15 AM PDT 07/16/2019 Tax Sale - Unimproved 35 Auction Upcoming
Jul 12, 2019 8:00 AM - Jul 17, 2019 10:30 AM PDT 07/17/2019 Tax Sale - Timeshares 258 Auction Upcoming
Hello and welcome to the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector's 2019 online property tax auction website!

This website provides a secure way to bid on improved and unimproved property and timeshare intervals that have been delinquent for more than five years. Here, you can easily access tax sale information and property tax auction results, as well as research properties and enter bids whenever, wherever from your smartphone or desktop computer.

Moving this property tax auction online is another step in my ongoing "e-nitiative," which aims to use the latest technology to help the public do business with our office.

As with all real estate purchases, there is potential risk involved. It is very important that you read all of the information, terms and conditions, instructions, and disclaimers about the tax auction on this website to familiarize yourself with the process prior to making a bid.

Thank you & happy bidding!

Dan McAllister
San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector