Hello and welcome to the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector's 2019 online property tax auction website!

This website provides a secure way to bid on improved and unimproved property and timeshare intervals that have been delinquent for more than five years. Here, you can easily access tax sale information and property tax auction results, as well as research properties and enter bids whenever, wherever from your smartphone or desktop computer.

Moving this property tax auction online is another step in my ongoing "e-nitiative," which aims to use the latest technology to help the public do business with our office.

As with all real estate purchases, there is potential risk involved. It is very important that you read all of the information, terms and conditions, instructions, and disclaimers about the tax auction on this website to familiarize yourself with the process prior to making a bid.

Thank you & happy bidding!

Dan McAllister

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector